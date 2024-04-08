Indore: Prime Accused Of ₹ 7.69 Crore Drugs Supply Delivered Drugs To WB 13 Times | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): After the arrest of two persons with drugs worth Rs 7.69 crore and the arrest of a third person thereafter in the same case, police have found crucial information about the prime accused of the gang. The police raided his place in Mandsaur but the accused along with his family members was missing from there. Police said that the prime accused had delivered drugs in West Bengal 13 times.

ACP (Pardesipura) Narendra Rawat said that one Parasram, a resident of Pratapgarh in Rajasthan and his son-in-law, a resident of Ratlam district were arrested from near Rajkumar Sabji Mandi area while they were carrying brown sugar worth Rs 7.69 crore a few days ago.

Parasram and his son-in-law had to deliver the drugs to a person in Howrah in WB but they came to the city to attend a condolence meeting of a relative in Pardesipura and their plan was to leave for West Bengal from the city but were caught by the police. Following the lead given by the accused, a person named Goga alias Imtiyaz was arrested from his place in Rajasthan.

He had allegedly given the drugs to Parasram to deliver it to some people in Howrah. ACP Rawat said that the prime accused of the gang is Mansab, a resident of Mandsaur. A team of Pardesipura police station was also sent to Mandsaur after gathering his details but Mansab was missing from his house including his family members.

Mansab and his family members have been involved in the drug supply for many years. He had provided the drugs to other accused to supply in West Bengal and had delivered the drugs in Howrah 13 times with the help of the arrested accused. The police have also given information about the gang to the Narcotics Control Bureau and they are also investigating the case to know the involvement of other people in drug supply.