Indore: Prestigious fellowship for SGSITS professor

Professor from SGSITS (Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science) received a special fellowship to undertake research at the University of Oxford, UK.

Omprakash Tanwar from Department of Pharmacy SGSITS was awarded SERB International Research Experience (SIRE). This fellowship is given by Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) a statutory body under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

This fellowship is awarded to very few scientists in India who are working in high-demand areas.

Tanwar will perform his research on the discovery of next-generation antibiotics that can cease the development of antibiotic resistance. Antibiotic resistance is a big community problem, especially in India.

Tanwar will be doing his research at the University of Oxford with Thomas Lanyon-Hogg. He will spend 6 months developing new molecules which will be further tested at the University of Oxford.



