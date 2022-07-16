Indore: Poor response to vaccination drive in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The mega-vaccination drive launched by the health department for people above the age of 18-years on Friday got a poorer response compared to other days. Officials of the administration, Indore Municipal Corporation and health department could vaccinate only about 6,300 people as they failed to mobilise people, even though there were a large number of vaccination centres and mobile teams in the field.

Vaccination drive was held in 78 centres, and there were arrangements for spot registration.

On Friday, 6,300 people got the corona vaccine. Of these, 6,077 got the booster dose, while 74 got the first corona vaccine and 149 got their second vaccine.

Dr Tarun Gupta, District Immunisation Nodal Officer said at present, free booster doses are being given at the centres which were already in operation. Soon the number of vaccination centres will be increased.

On Friday, 3,689 people in the age group of 18 to 44 got precautionary dose while the number of people in the age group of 45 to 60 got precautionary dose was 1659. 400 people above 60 years of age also reached the centres to get precautionary dose.