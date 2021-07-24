Indore: Police work out theft case in 48 hours bring one culprit to book

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Khajrana police arrested a man in connection with a theft at a locked house in the area on Friday night. The police have recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 50000 from the accused and started a search for his accomplice.

Khajrana police station in charge Dinesh Verma said that the incident took place at the house of a restaurant owner Rakesh Saha in Keshav Nagar area on July 20. The victim, in his complaint to police, stated that he along with his family members had gone to Ujjain to visit Mahakaleshwar temple.

They returned home at around 7.30 pm and found the lock of the house broken. The victim told police cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees were missing from home.

On Friday evening, police received an input that a man was trying to sell stolen valuables near Star Square. Based on input, a police officer reached the spot and detained the suspect.

The suspect was identified as Sajid Khan of Krishnabag Colony. He later confessed to have committed the crime and also revealed the name of his accomplice Golu Nitra.

Dinesha Verma said that stolen gold jewellery had been recovered from accused. “The accused is being interrogated to ascertain his involvement in the other theft incidents of the city. Another accused is absconding,” he said.