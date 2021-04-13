Indore: Police ​play good Samaritan: Provide food ​shelter ​to migrant workers​

Indore

Police played ​the good Samaritan for a migrant worker​ ​who was going to Bihar from Maharashtra on his bicycle on Tuesday. Rau police not only gave food to him but also provided slippers to him and told a truck driver to ​take him​ to ​​his state. ​Many other people were ​also ​helped by the police at ​ the temporary shelter made by the police ​where the migrant workers​ can come and rest.​

The migrant workers have started moving to their ​home towns after they lost their jobs in Maharashtra due to rising Covid cases there. With no work, many migrants are heading home to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Rau police ​have ​made ​a temporary shelter Gol Chouraha​ where the migrant workers can rest​. With the help of social workers, the police are also providing food ​to them. ​ The Rau police are also helping the people ​by truckers and other vehicles to take them to their destinations.

On Tuesday, a person named Neeraj Paswan from Darbhanga (Bihar) reached the police. He informed the police that he was employed in a hotel in Khetia Border in Maharashtra. The hotel was closed due to lockdown​ and he lost his job. So, he decided to return to his place on his bicycle. He took four days to reach Indore from Maharashtra and his slippers were also broken.​ ​Rau police station in-charge Narendra Singh Raghuwanshi provided ​ him with ​new slippers and food. After that, Raghuwnashi stopped a truck driver, who was also going to Bihar​,​ and told him to drop Neeraj to his place.