Indore: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates digital exhibition

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a digital exhibition showcasing the contribution of overseas Indians in the country’s freedom struggle.

Following the inauguration of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention organised at the Brilliant Convention Center on Monday, the PM inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Exhibition, which is set up in the campus of BCC itself. The theme of this first-of-its-kind digital exhibition is ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav- Contribution of Indian Diaspora to the Indian Freedom Struggle’. Appreciating the exhibition, Prime Minister Modi said for the first time a digital exhibition is being organised showcasing the contribution of overseas Indians in the Indian freedom struggle.

The President of Guyana Dr Mohmmad Irfan Ali, the President of Suriname Chandrika Prasad Santokhi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present on the occasion.