Indore: Plaint filed of irrelevant questions in 10 more RM papers

Indore: After economics, former Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, executive council member Ajay Chordia on Friday filed another complaint with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya claiming that irrelevant questions were being asked in research methodology paper of 10 more subjects during doctoral entrance test (DET) held on December 22.

“Apart from economics, out of syllabus questions were being asked in research methodology papers of sociology, social work, political science, home science, psychology, geography, history, computer science, computer engineering and journalism,” Chordia said in his complaint to VC Renu Jain and registrar Anil Sharma.

However, UTD admission cell incharge Prof VB Gupta once again rejected claims that the paper was irrelevant. “Paper was in accordance with DET ordinance. It had same questions, which many a time feature in junior research fellowship entrance exams conducted by UGC. So, I don’t buy allegations that irrelevant questions were asked in research methodology paper,” he added.

Chordia said DET ordinance clearly states that all 50 questions of Part-A paper should be based on research mythology. “This was not the case in DET exam for many subjects,” he stated demanding cancellation of papers in which out of syllabus questions were asked.

Patwari talks to registrar: Higher education minister Jitu Patwari talked to registrar and took details of the case. The registrar reportedly informed the minister that a committee of subject experts is looking into the case. The minister asked Sharma to keep him posted over the issue.