Indore: People will show papers if PM gives birth docus of parents, says Digvijaya Singh

Indore: Senior congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi should show documents and certificate of his parents.

Replying over the question of ongoing protest against CAA and NRC, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi should show documents and birth certificates of his parents. If he shows the documents of his parents, we will produce all the relevant papers for the same.”

Singh had come to Indore along with the other members of Standing Committee on Urban Development of Parliament.

Digvijaya Singh targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the statement of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and said that Modi and Shah should give clarification on the same or the statement would be considered true.

Singh was referring to the statement of Zakir Naik in a video released last week claiming Modi and Shah had, through an envoy, offered him safe passage to India in exchange for supporting the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh said, “A long time has been passed after the video of the ‘traitor’ as declared by Modi and Shah has come to fore but no clarification has been given by them yet. Naik had also mentioned that he denied the offer by terming it a betrayal with the people of Kashmir but nothing has said by the PM and HM yet.”

Singh had also tweeted about the same along with a video of Naik and mentioned that what is there strategy.

In the series of tweets, he also rubbished the allegation of BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia in which he said that Zakir Naik is always supported by Congress party and mentioned, “Absolutely wrong allegation. Congress never officially supported Dr Zakir Naik. It is true I had addressed a Communal Harmony conference in Mumbai from his platform but you can go through his speech in that conference, at no point he made any communally sensitive statement.”

In his another tweet, he mentioned that when people disagree with them, they “1. Try to make them agree; 2. If not, threaten them; 3. If they still do not agree, try to lure them with post and money; 4. If they still do not agree, malign them with false allegations; 5. If they agree, all allegations are retracted and if not, then declare them traitors and publicise this widely; 6. If there is such occasion when they (dissenters) could be used, they do what Zakir Naik has mentioned”.