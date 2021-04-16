Indore: People share their journey of solar cooking as environment-friendly option

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Demonstrating ways of utilising solar power, the journey of solar farmers was shared under Jimmy McGilligan Memorial Week, which began here on Thursday. Led by Padmashri Janak Palta McGilligan, preparation of beverages was taught using solar cookers.

The farmers using solar power shared their take on how they built solar dryers. Raghav Deoasthale from Maheshwar and Varun Raheja from Indore shared how they learned to make solar dryer and are using it for storing fruits and vegetables in solar-dried form.

Colonel (retired) Anurag Shukla and his wife Archana Shukla discussed the use of natural resources and solar cookers as environment-friendly options. Farmers Gautam Kasliwal and Govind Maheshwari will share their journey and cite importance of solar power use on Friday. The events are conducted online wherein farmers go live in groups and share their journey.

Solar dryers

Discussing the vast applications of solar dryer in agricultural and agro-industries, farmers explained its usage in drying chillies, coriander, pepper, turmeric, mangoes, sapota, grapes, banana, papaya amla, carrot, beetroot, potato, bitter gourd.

They also discussed drying herbs like tulsi, neem, which need to be protected from direct sun lights. The solar dryer is also used for medicinal plants, cashew, paddy, mushroom, tea leaves, coffee beans, marine food, tobacco, wheat, seeds etc.