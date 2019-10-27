Indore: People have a blast this Diwali dressing up, feasting

Indore: Diwali brings people together to pamper themselves with food, friends, family and fun. While women love pampering themselves in beauty parlours, men do the same with delicious dishes and kids have a blast with their friends by burning crackers.

As the day began with showers, women were worried about their attire, men about managing the tasks and kids about crackers. To their delight, by the time morning prayers concluded, rains took a break and everyone came out to buy flowers and celebrate the grand fest with their family and friends.

The three-day Diwali celebration in the city brightening up everyone’s day in some way or other. Diwali was celebrated with fervour in the city on Sunday, where people wore new clothes and worshipped goddess Lakshmi in their house and workplace.

Sharing her favourite part about Diwali celebrations, homemaker Geeta Kataria said, “I love shopping and dressing up for occasions.” She bought a car as Diwali present and further spent the day at a spa, pampering herself. “Diwali is about celebration of life and happiness for me, so I do everything that makes me happy,” she added.

An important part of celebrations is rejoicing and celebrating luxurious of life. While some women bought home appliances, some prayed for health and wellness, all of them spend some time pampering themselves.

Talking about the trending henna tattoos, henna designer Munira Kotawala said, “Women opted for figures of diyas, names and Diwali wishes in their henna tattoos this year.” She elaborated that the trend of wishes is fairly new, while writing names is an old tradition. “This year, I felt that women are more inclined towards modern designs, but they still feel henna is important part of Diwali celebration,” she added.

Talking about her celebrations, school teacher Punita Wadhwani said, “This year I switched back to rangoli colours from acrylic rangoli, as I love the traditional feel of it.” This year, she decorated her house in traditional style with wooden cut-out toran and handicrafts. “We did not spend much on clothes, instead we painted our house,” she added.

Family togetherness means festivities: Talking about their Diwali celebration, businessman Ankur Jaisinghani said, “For me, festivals are about spending time with my family, as I rarely get to spend a day with them, because of busy schedules.” He spent the day cooking and eating with his family.

Sharing her feelings, homemaker Rakhi Jaisinghani said, “My day was very happening, as we donated food and awarded our workers for their services.” She feels Diwali is a time to recognise efforts of people who work for us and live with us.

Gifts, dresses, grooming and new experiences:Presents, dresses, grooming with new experiences made the festival special for Bajaj family. Talking about her day, homemaker Ruchi Bajaj said, “I felt that all my efforts to look different and better this year are fruitful, as everyone showered me with compliments.” She changed her look by trimming her bangs and polished her skin with facial.

While women enjoy compliments, men get a chance to spend time with their children and experience childhood again. Sharing his feelings, businessman Puneet Bajaj said, “I loved spending time with my son, who rejoices at burning every noiseless cracker.”

Sharing happiness & Diwali presents: A usual trend in the city seen in the last couple of was again repeated, as many organisations and individuals reached out to different class of people making their Diwali merry. MLA Shankar Lalwani also distributed sweets and clothes to seniors in old age home.

Some non-government organisations (NGO’s) arranged for free movies for underprivileged children, while others took them out to heritage places in the city. Overall, there was celebration in every nook and corner of the city.

Beauties ready for the festive treat: After relaxing and getting beauty treatments on Roop Chaudas, women dazzled in traditional attires in the city feeling rejoiced.

Women had spent good amount of time and money on body massage, spa and hair treatment in parlours to revive from the tiredness of cleaning drive of Diwali. The massages with natural oils or aroma therapies were most sought-after services this year.