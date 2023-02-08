Indore: ‘Pay I-T honestly to avoid harassment’

Representative Image/ File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mohnish Verma, principal chief commissioner of Income-Tax, MP & Chhattisgarh, said if one pays taxes honestly, the officers will never bother. He said new technologies are being added to strengthen the department’s functioning.

There are initial hiccups during changes, however, gradually reforms would offer ease to tax payers. Same was the scene during the introduction of a faceless system in the department.

Verma was addressing a programme organised under the joint aegis of the Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh (AIMP), Malwa Chamber of Commerce and Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and industries here at AIMP office on Tuesday.

Senior IRS officer Verma said, “In order to make the government’s slogan Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’s meaningful… such programmes provide an opportunity to interact with people of the industries and business group. Following such meetings, valuable suggestions given by people are forwarded to the Finance Ministry.”

Talking about tax evasion he said that this has been outlawed in Australia and other rich countries.

Earlier, praising the department programme coordinator and former president of AIMP Pramod G. Dafaria thanked the department for introducing a faceless system and making it possible to get the refund within 24 to 48 hours.

CA Rajesh Mehta said the department has simplified the operations and even after the impact of the Corona period, no new taxes have been imposed in the budget.

Mentioning the problem, CA Rajesh Sahlot said the trust organisation has to go to Bhopal to get exemption. He demanded to set up camps in the city from time to time. Ajit Singh Narang said that all businessmen should do business with honesty. This will lead to the development of the country.

Naveen Dhoot said after December 31, 2022 interest has to be paid in the updated return with 25% penalty. He suggested increasing it to six months without penalty.

