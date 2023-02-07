Indore: Duties assigned to ADMs, SDM other officers for G-20 meeting

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Duties have been assigned to the officers for the G-20 agriculture working group meeting, scheduled to be held in the city on February 13 to 15.

Collector Ilaiyaraaja T assigned the duties to senior administrative officers for this prestigious international-level event.

Additional collector Rajesh Rathod and SDM Anshul Khare have been given the responsibility of meeting and making arrangements from the movement of dignitaries, VVIPs, VIPs till their departure from The Grand Sheraton Hotel, the venue of the event. Tehsildar Dhirendra Parashar, estate officer Manish Shrivastava and naib tehsildar Satendra Gurjar have been given the responsibility of ensuring smooth functioning of the reception counter number-1.

SDM Shashwat Sharma, naib tehsildar Sangeeta Golia and junior supply officer Yogesh Jha have been given the responsibility of making all necessary arrangements at Ball Room number 1 and 2. SDM Anshul Khare and naib tehsildar Jayesh Pratap Singh Parmar will look after the arrangements made at Grand Ball Roop.

Similarly, SDM Rajendra Singh, naib tehsildar Lokesh Ahuja and junior supply officer Trupti Mishra will look after the arrangements at the exhibition hall and exhibition cafeteria. Tehsildar Anil Jain and junior supply officer Dilip Manvare will look after the lunch arrangement to be served in the lawn.SDM Akshay Markam, naib tehsildar Neeraj Prajapati and assistant CEO of zilla panchayat Anil Panwar will look after the arrangements of cultural programmes.

The responsibility of making arrangements for accommodation, and arrival and departure of important and very important persons at the airport, has been given to additional collector Ajay Dev Sharma. Transportation arrangements have been given to additional collector Sapna Anurag Jain. The responsibility of looking after the food and medical needs of the guests has been given to additional collector Abhay Bedekar.