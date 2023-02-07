e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Duties assigned to ADMs, SDM other officers for G-20 meeting

Indore: Duties assigned to ADMs, SDM other officers for G-20 meeting

Collector Ilaiyaraaja T assigned the duties to senior administrative officers for this prestigious international-level event.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Duties have been assigned to the officers for the G-20 agriculture working group meeting, scheduled to be held in the city on February 13 to 15.

Collector Ilaiyaraaja T assigned the duties to senior administrative officers for this prestigious international-level event.

Additional collector Rajesh Rathod and SDM Anshul Khare have been given the responsibility of meeting and making arrangements from the movement of dignitaries, VVIPs, VIPs till their departure from The Grand Sheraton Hotel, the venue of the event. Tehsildar Dhirendra Parashar, estate officer Manish Shrivastava and naib tehsildar Satendra Gurjar have been given the responsibility of ensuring smooth functioning of the reception counter number-1.

SDM Shashwat Sharma, naib tehsildar Sangeeta Golia and junior supply officer Yogesh Jha have been given the responsibility of making all necessary arrangements at Ball Room number 1 and 2. SDM Anshul Khare and naib tehsildar Jayesh Pratap Singh Parmar will look after the arrangements made at Grand Ball Roop.

Similarly, SDM Rajendra Singh, naib tehsildar Lokesh Ahuja and junior supply officer Trupti Mishra will look after the arrangements at the exhibition hall and exhibition cafeteria. Tehsildar Anil Jain and junior supply officer Dilip Manvare will look after the lunch arrangement to be served in the lawn.SDM Akshay Markam, naib tehsildar Neeraj Prajapati and assistant CEO of zilla panchayat Anil Panwar will look after the arrangements of cultural programmes.

The responsibility of making arrangements for accommodation, and arrival and departure of important and very important persons at the airport, has been given to additional collector Ajay Dev Sharma. Transportation arrangements have been given to additional collector Sapna Anurag Jain. The responsibility of looking after the food and medical needs of the guests has been given to  additional collector Abhay Bedekar.

Read Also
Indore: 35 more power grids coming up in Malwa-Nimar
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Cloud over MGM Medical College’s PG seats in radiodiagnosis

Indore: Cloud over MGM Medical College’s PG seats in radiodiagnosis

Indore: Doctors federation threaten strike from February 17

Indore: Doctors federation threaten strike from February 17

Indore: Revenue generation by tourism sector will double in coming years, says career counsellor and...

Indore: Revenue generation by tourism sector will double in coming years, says career counsellor and...

MESSY TRAFFIC: Will RTO’s ‘pehle aap’ bid bring ‘luck now’

MESSY TRAFFIC: Will RTO’s ‘pehle aap’ bid bring ‘luck now’

Indore: ‘Pay I-T honestly to avoid harassment’

Indore: ‘Pay I-T honestly to avoid harassment’