Indore: Passengers get 11th direct flight to New Delhi

Indore: The frequencies of flights on the busy Indore-New Delhi sector rose to 11 from Tuesday as Vistara Airlines doubled the frequency of its flights on the sector in just 10 days. It launched flights on Indore-New Delhi and Khajuraho - Varanasi sector on Tuesday.

Indore-New Delhi is a preferred destination for passengers due to two major reasons. The businessmen from Indore division visit New Delhi frequently. Secondly, overseas travellers board flight from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Talking to media at Hotel Marriott here on Tuesday, ,

“We made debut of our flights operation from the city for New Delhi from October 26. From Tuesday, Vistara will fly twice a day between Delhi and Indore with morning and evening departures from both cities, offering convenient same-day return options to customers in both directions,” Vistara’s chief strategy officer Vinod Kannan said.

Kannan said, “We are very happy to double frequency between Delhi and Indore from Tuesday, a step that reflects not only the demand for greater connectivity between Delhi and Indore, but also the importance that the city holds for us in our overall network strategy. With corporates setting up base in the city and business opportunities booming, we see a clear need for a five-star airline like Vistara that provides world-class service to travellers.” Now the total flight operation of Vistara in the State rose to 3 including 2 from the city and one from Khajuraho.

He said that Vistara has consistently raised the bar for operations and service delivery in the Indian aviation industry in a short span of time to be today known as India’s only five-star airline (per 2020 APEX OFFICIAL AIRLINE RATINGS™). Vistara continues to grow rapidly across India and abroad, as it is poised to induct as many as 56 narrow-body and wide-body aircraft over the next four years, including 50 aircraft from the Airbus A320neo family for domestic and international short and medium-haul operations and 6 Boeing B787-9 for long-haul international operations. It may be point able that Vistara is a joint venture of TATA SIA Airlines Limited.

FLIGHTS BETWEEN DELHI AND INDORE

Flight No.: UK913 UK911 UK912

From: Delhi (DEL) Delhi (DEL) Indore (IDR)

To: Indore (IDR) Indore (IDR) Delhi (DEL)

Departure: 0655 hrs 1830 hrs 2030 hrs

Arrival: 0820 hrs 1955 hrs 2200 hs

Frequency: Daily Daily Daily