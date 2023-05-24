Indore : Parrot Smuggling

Representative pic Imagesbazaar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : The remand of three smugglers who were arrested for catching and selling rare parrots from the forest ended and they were sent to jail on Tuesday.

State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) interrogated the smugglers and received more information on the smuggling route.

The smugglers confessed sending 20,000 parrots to Ahmedabad in January 2022. Further, it’s a ‘family business’ for smugglers to catch and sell parrots. The accused said that their family including grandparents have been doing the same for more than two decades.

At present, based on the information of the smugglers, the STSF is now looking for other members of the gang.

On the information of the informer, the STSF started the investigation regarding the smuggling of parrots.

During interrogation, it has come to light that wild parrots are caught by laying nets. Whereas Tuiya lives by making holes in the tree from where the smugglers catch them.

These are sent to Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh. A person catches 100-200 parrots in seven days and gives them to other members of the gang.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Overloaded vehicles have field day in Thandla region