Indore: Panel made for DAVV’s proposed AYUSH college holds one meeting in four months

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): A committee constituted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) for finding the scope for the establishment of an Ayush College at Bada Bangarda has held only one meeting in the last four months.

The committee members comprise Dr DK Sharma of MY Hospital, Dr AK Dwivedi, Sri Aurobindo University registrar Dr Anand Misra, Dr Rajesh Sharma and deputy registrar Prajwal Khare have been appointed as members of the committee. As per the information, the college will start with Ayurvedic, Homeopathy, Unani, and Naturopathy courses. After approval from the executive council, the university will appoint a nodal officer for the college.

Devi Ahilya University, the top-ranked university in the state, wants to set up an Ayush College on a PPP model on the land allotted to it in the Bada Bangarda area.

The university administration has prepared a proposal for establishing the college which will be placed before the executive council for its approval.

The state government had allotted 50 acres of land to the DAVV at Bada Bangarda in 2001 for setting up the College of Medical Sciences. The plan was to run all types of medical courses including Ayush courses from the proposed College of Medical Sciences.

But it turned out to be a non-starter due to a lack of funds. In 2012, the district administration had taken back possession of half the land and also threatened to take the remaining portion if DAVV failed to set up the medical college.

After many rounds of talk, the district administration agreed to give 30 acres of land to the college.

In 2014, the DAVV sent a detailed project report (DPR) to the state government for a medical college project but it was returned to the university. The university was told that the DPR was based on setting up a medical college in a rural area but the proposed site comes under urban area. The government had sought a revised DPR from the university which could not be sent to date.

Last year, the district administration told DAVV that it had taken back possession of the entire land allotted to the university as they failed to construct the medical college.

The administration had sought land on the UTD campus for shifting the police station and Shiva Temple, both located at Bhanwarkuan Square, and land for the construction of an overhead water tank.

In return, the administration promised to give 25 acres of land to it for medical college. As of now, 13 acres have been given to the DAVV and the remaining 12 acres will be given after a legal matter over the land is resolved.

The university has decided to start an Ayush College on the land for now. The idea is that some blocks are built for the Ayush College and when there are funds then the College of Medical Science could be set up on the same land.

“A proposal is being made to open an Ayush College of DAVV at Bada Bangarda. The Ayush College would later be upgraded as a medical college once we have enough land and funds for doing so, "said Prof Renu Jain, vice-chancellor, DAVV.

