Indore: Over 1-Inch Rain Lashes Central Part Of The City In Two Hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Moderate showers drenched the city for the second consecutive day on Thursday while the city recorded over 1.5 inches of rainfall in two days. Moreover, over 1 inch (25 mm) rainfall was recorded in the central part of the city by the pollution monitoring station of Pollution Control Board in two hours i.e. from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Over 19.6 mm of rainfall was recorded at the weather station at the city Airport on Thursday.

The rainfall started on Wednesday noon and continued to lash the city with different intensities in different parts till Thursday afternoon. The change in weather has also pulled down the temperature by five degrees Celsius in two days as the temperature was hovering above 33 degrees Celsius on Tuesday but it dropped to 27 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Meteorological Department officials said that various districts of Indore division would witness heavy rainfall on Friday, while Indore district would continue to witness light-to-moderate thunderstorms.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Jaisalmer, Udaipur, Indore, Betul, Nagpur, Gopalpur and thence east-south eastwards to west central Bay of Bengal above mean sea level tilting southwards with height. Meanwhile, the cyclonic circulation over central parts of interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting south westwards with height persists,” Met officials said, adding, “Under the influence of these conditions, isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over west Madhya Pradesh between September 7 and 9.”

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature on Thursday was 27.9 degrees Celsius which was four degrees below normal while the minimum was 22 degrees Celsius which was two degrees above normal.