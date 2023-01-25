Indore: Outstanding performers to be honoured on Republic Day

Republic Day 2023 | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Extensive preparations for celebrating the Republic Day function on January 26 at the Nehru Stadium were completed on Tuesday.

Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat will hoist the national flag that day, and employees, officers, organisations who did outstanding work in the past year will be awarded.

The main programme of Republic Day will start at 9 am. The chief guest will unfurl the flag, followed by the national anthem. The chief guest will take the salute of the parade and read out the Chief Minister's message. Various platoons will present an impressive march past.

At the function, panoramic tableaux based on the schemes, programmes and achievements of the state government will be taken out by various departments.

The parade will be led by the parade commander, reserve inspector Jai Singh Tomar. He will be followed by subedar Vivek Parmar.

Teams of RAPTC, First Battalion, Fifteenth Corps, District Police Force (Men), District Police Force (Women), PTC, Home Guard, Fire Brigade and Traffic Police etc. platoons will be participating in the parade. Along with this, the BSF band will also perform in the parade.

COLLECTOR REVIEWS PREPARATION

Collector Ilayaraja T reviewed the preparations at the stadium on Tuesday. He instructed the officers that all preparations should be done according to the dignity of the national festival. A final rehearsal of the ceremony was also held at the stadium this morning. Various platoons presented the parade by marching to the tunes of the band. The rehearsal of the cultural programme was also held.

On this occasion, commissioner of police Harinarayanchari Mishra, additional commissioner of police Manish Kapuria, additional collector Ajay Dev Sharma and other officers were present. It was informed that along with the parade, panoramic tableaux based on the schemes, programmes and achievements of the State government would be taken out by various departments.

