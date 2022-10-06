Indore: Orthopaedic diseases rose by 5-10 percent due to long impact of COVID

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Covid-19 pandemic has long-term effects on patients hit by the disease as doctors have reported a surge in the number of cases of orthopaedic disease, including avascular necrosis, joint pain and tearing of ligaments. According to the secretary of the Indian Orthopaedic Association, MP Chapter, Dr Saket Jati, the number of cases of avascular necrosis increased by 6-9 per cent, while cases of shredded ligaments increased by 4-6 per cent.

“Covid has had an adverse effect on patients as many of them are still facing complications,” Dr Jati said, while speaking about the 40th national conference of the Indian Orthopedic Association, MP Chapter. He also said the three-day conference would be hosted by the orthopaedic department of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons from October 7-9.

President of the association Dr Pramod Neema said the medical education department and health department had also supported the conference for providing hands-on experience to doctors in orthopaedic surgery and asked district officials to send two-three government doctors to participate in the conference.

Moreover, the National Medical Council will provide six credit points to students and members of the faculty for paper presentation at the conference in which over 600 delegates will take part, including 34 national and international members of faculty.

Organising secretary Manish Maheshwari said three cadaveric workshops would be held during the programme on knee replacement, hip fracture surgery and spine surgery.