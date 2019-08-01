Indore: ‘ORS is a life-saving solution’

Indore: Indore Academy of Pediatrics under the aegis of Indian Academy of Pediatrics observed ORS Week from July 25 to 31on the theme, 'ORS is Amrut in dehydration’.

The week was observed for spreading awareness about importance of ORS during monsoon among the people.

Awareness programmes were organised in MY Hospital, Chacha Nehru Hospital, Shri Aurobindo Medical College, Index Medical College, ESIC and other hospitals in the city. Similarly, programmes were also organised in different schools with aim to train the students so that they will learn it for the lifetime.

“School students, parents, teachers and attendants of patients in hospitals were informed about the correct method of making ORS and feeding the patient. Many people know about ORS but they are unaware of making it properly. We trained them for the same as improper ORS mixture could prove of no use,” Dr Nirbhaya Mehta of Indore Pediatric Society said.

He said people believe that ORS is the drink for summers but they are unaware of the fact that gastroenteritis and other diseases increase in monsoon season.

“Many infectious diseases such as colds, cold fever, malaria and intestinal diseases hit the people and it causes shortage of water in the body due to which people suffer from vomiting and diarrhoea. Children are more prone to diseases and ORS is an easy life saving tool for children in serious condition,” Dr Mehta said.