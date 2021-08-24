Indore: Only one Kharmor spotted so far in MP, fear that it might be abandoning state as breeding ground

Indore

Lesser Florican (Kharmor) sightings have reduced by about 90% in MP in the last couple of years. Starting from 48 pairs sighted in MP in 2015, this year, until now, only one Lesser Florican has been sighted in the Sardarpur Wildlife Sanctuary. There is fear among the foresters that this shy bird is abandoning Madhya Pradesh as a breeding ground.

Lesser Florican is the smallest in the bustard family and the only member of the genus Sypheotides.

“We are keeping a watch for the week,” HS Mohanta, chief conservator of Forest, Indore circle, said. He added that vigilance has been up-scaled and villagers are being apprised of their presence.

“Minimum disturbance could improve on the visitation of more birds. The birds come to MP for breeding and usually stay here till October and they fly back South,” Mohanta said.

Forest department recorded just 6 sightings of Lesser Florican in 2020. Further, in 2019, 11 Lesser Floricans were sighted.

What is being done for Lesser Florican in MP?

“We are scanning the adjoining areas in Dhar and Jhabua as well where the conservation efforts are being made. Some areas in Jhabua and Dhar are being fenced off to create a habitat for them. They require at least one foot tall grasses for their obscurity. The fenced off sites in the recent years should be the ideal ones. We are trying to scan all such sites for their presence in those,” said CCF, Indore circle, HS Mohanta

It is threatened by habitat degradation. Some reasons cited for disappearance of Lesser Floricans are: Crop pattern change, lesser grasslands and increase in population of Nilgai (Blue bull)

Major hit: De-notification of Sardarpur Sanctuary

Forest department is working on de-notification of Sardarpur Sanctuary. The sanctuary was notified to conserve the population and provide a breeding centre for Lesser Floricans.

“There is resentment from farmers, as they never received a compensation amount, so that’s the issue,” ornithologist Ajay Gadikar said.

He added that the bird is shy and requires special habitat to breed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 10:19 PM IST