Indore: Online process for Haj 2021 begins

Indore: The process of online application for Haj Yatra of 2021 began from Saturday. District Haj Committee President Irshad Sheikh said that the Central Haj Committee has begun the process citing the possibility of the pilgrimage with requisite precautions in 2021.

The last date for registration is December 10. The Haj pilgrimage was cancelled this year due to coronavirus outspread.

Now, online applications for Haj pilgrimage of 2021 have begun. This year, there are several changes in guidelines, as shared by social worker Mohammad Riyaz Niyazi, who coordinates filling forms for people in Indore.

· The reserved category for people aged 70 and over has been removed this year

· People in the age group of 18 and 65 years will only be allowed to register for the pilgrimage.

· Earlier, a group of 5 people was allowed, but this time, the group size has been reduced to 3.

· As per requirements, passport with a validity of 6 months after return is must. Since, the pilgrimage is being planned in July, the validity of passport must be till January 2022.

· Pan card has been made mandatory