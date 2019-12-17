Indore: Onion prices shoot to all-time high at 120 per kg

Indore: Amid the clamor of rising inflammation, the soaring prices of tear breaking vegetable ‘Onion’ breaks out its lovers on Monday as its prices rose to historic all time high Rs 120 per kg in whole sale as well as retail market. Even the arrival of the imported onion failed in containing the unprecedented rise of the onion. In the last 6 months the prices have shoot by 15 times or more than 1400%.

There is very interesting fact about the onion that some time it weeps growers and some time to its lovers. The crucial ingredient of vegetables had wept its grower in June this year when its prices went down to Rs 2 to Rs 8 per kg. the arrival was more than 1 lakh quintal. The farmers even could not get the return of their investment. The excessive and continues rained ruined the crop and this time its lovers are forced to ruined.

In the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Fruits and Vegetable (Choithram) Mandi the prices of onion breaks all previous records on Monday and quoted from Rs 80 to Rs 120 per kg and arrival dried to hardly 200 quintal including imported onion from Turkey and Afghanistan. Traders of Onion and Potato Trade informed that arrival of the vegetable is continuously shrinking.

How calculation went wrong: In June there were bumper arrivals in the mandies and there was hope of upcoming best one too. Thus, hoarders remain away from hoarding. But in the Monsoon there was unexpectedly very excessive and continues rain ruined the crops and hardly 15%to 20% yield was there. The production failure started showing the impact from November 15, when prices started upward march from Rs 15 per kg to Rs 80. On Monday in the Mandi the prices were quoted from Rs 80 to Rs 120 per kg. the irony is that the high prices have dried up its lovers, who are refraining to turn up in the Mandi.

In the June the prices of Onion were from Rs 2 to 8. On Monday its rate reached to all time high prices Rs 80 to Rs 120 per kg.

-Vijay Kumar Garg, Former Vice President Potato-Onion Commission Agents’ Association, Indore.