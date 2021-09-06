Indore: ​Once again, DAVV prepares for automation project

Indore

After failing multiple times, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is once again gearing up to implement automation project in order to become paperless and more efficient.

As per information, the university is going to float tender for Integrated University Management System (IUMS) in October.

It will allow the students to enrol, register, and pay for courses through the portal. This will simplify the record management with unique identification of each student, faculty member, official, and staff.

In total, 12 modules of IUMS will be prepared keeping New Education Policy in mind.

The major modules of the IUMS are going to be – registration of students and staff, administration, academic, accounts, fees, examination and results.

Students' portal module will be a tool for students through which they can track all the information related to them in the records of the university/college. This tool would handle attendance data, semester exams and results, event calendar and update with the latest notification from university/college authority.

Faculty login module system would provide the faculty members assigning tasks to students. This module also helps them to apply for leaves, download salary slips etc.

Admin module would contain and processes all the information of faculty & staff. It also helps to maintain all records of university/college inventory.

An academic module would be crafted for handling the schemes and syllabus for various subjects of all the courses.

The fees and accounting part (the finance module) helps in fee collection management and also invoicing the students and other parties.

Initially, DAVV had announced that they would go paperless within six months in September 2006 but that project did not see the light of day. In 2012, the university again announced plans to implement the automation project. However, the plans were dropped as the department of higher education asked all universities to have a common IUMS. When its attempts failed, DHE asked universities to make their own IUMS in 2015. In 2019, Raj Bhawan asked all universities to prepare a common IUMS. The common IUMS plan was dropped in March this year.

Exam module to be heart of IUMS

Examination module would have three parts: pre-exam, during exam, and post-exam. In the pre-exam section, the students will have to fill exam forms only. The colleges will fill up the internal marks of the students online. After the exam forms are filled, the software will make allocation exam centres to the students. Admit cards will also be made available in the students' login.

The exam section will be equipped with the provisions of keeping record of answer books to be made available at the exam centres and making available the question paper online on the date of examinations. After conducting the examinations, the exam centres would submit the absence/presence record of the students on the same day.

Post-exam section provides the facility to gather the marks after the valuation of answer books and processing of the results. Finally, the mark sheet is made available in the student’s portal.

BBA, MBA first to see online exams

The automation project will enable university to take exams online of professional courses. The university will conduct BBA, MBA exam online when its module will be ready. It will then hold other courses, which has students in less numbers, exams in online mode. Sources in DAVV said that the university will first implement exam module. The project is likely to be completed fully in next three years.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:01 PM IST