Indore: Onam Celebrated At Ayyappa Temple

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Malayalam community members gathered at Ayyappa Temple in Mahalakshmi Nagar to celebrate Onam festival on Tuesday. The premises of Ayyappa temple was decorated with beautiful rangoli of flowers, around which the girls danced in their traditional costumes.

Kotti Kali, the traditional dance of Kerala was performed in this festival.

Onam is also the national festival of Kerala. It is celebrated in August-September to welcome King Mahabali. In Onam, beautiful rangolis (pookalams) are made of flower petals in the courtyard of every house. Games like noka daud are also organised on the occasion of Onam in Kerala. Onam is a festival full of perfection that fills everyone's homes with happiness.