Indore: On International Day for Biological Diversity, nature walk organised at city zoo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



A nature walk was organised at city zoo on Sunday to mark International Day for Biological Diversity,

and the participants were informed about the importance of trees and their contribution to supporting life on the planet.

The walk was organised by Animal Rehabilitation and Protect Front in collaboration with zoo officials.



Nihar Parulekar, zoo education officer and founder of ARPF said that visitors, especially the youngsters were informed about the connection between nature and trees.

They told the visitors that a tree is just a tree for humans but when we look closer it is home for several species where ants, birds and other insects live. Many species also depend on trees for food.



“When we grow or save one tree, we give life to almost 20 species. We are also planning to make seed balls and plant them along Barwaha Road and several other places in the city. Last year we planted seeds in an area near Jam Gate and in a jungle along the Maheshwar Road,” said Parulekar.

What is Bio Diversity Day?

International Day for Biological Diversity is celebrated every year on May 22. In the climate conference held under the auspices of the United Nations on 29 December 1992 in Nairobi, it was decided to celebrate Biodiversity Day globally every year. Every year a special theme is decided for observing this day. This year the theme is 'We are part of the solution' has been chosen for this day. This year ARPF India has also received the UN Award for the work done from 2011 to 2020.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:20 PM IST