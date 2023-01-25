Indore: On-duty SDOP, cop fall ill during 3rd ODI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During the third One-Day International between India and New Zealand on Tuesday, two police officers fell. SDOP DS Chauhan and policeman Dheeraj Patel were rushed to the hospital.

While on duty near the north pavilion, SDOP Chauhan’s health deteriorated and he experienced breathing problems and also bled from the nose after which he fell unconscious. Immediately a female police constable, present at the site, tried to assist him with first-aid.

The police officers deployed in the stadium tried to contact the ambulance driver, but he was unavailable and they wasted vital time. However, Chouhan was ferried to the hospital in the ACP’s vehicle. Chouhan is undergoing treatment in a private hospital and is out of danger. The driver will face action.

In another incident, Dheeraj Patel, a cop, who was on duty on the first floor of the east gallery had to be hospitalised after he complained of dizziness. Similarly, the health of a private security guard also deteriorated. He was also administered first-aid.