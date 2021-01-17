Indore:

Avian influenza N5H8 commonly known as bird flu spread seems to be coming under control, but it ​apperas to be spreading to other species​ from crows.​ Over 380 birds have died with the infection in Indore division as reported on Sunday.

Three pigeons, two crows and one owl​ reportedly died on Sunday from Indore and nearby areas.

Among ​the birds that died, crows have the largest proportion. Further, bird flu ​that ​spread to pigeons is also spreading to other species, as owls are ​reportedly dying due to bird flu​.

Pigeons are being reported sick and often suddenly dying in various colonies. One such incident was reported in Vijay Nagar. Resident Shankar Kishanlal said, “The pigeon seemed to be suffering, it did not fly and was swollen.”

He added that the nose of the pigeon was also blocked and seemed infected with something. “The bird passed away the same day we spotted and tried to treat it,” Kishanlal said.

He said that a large flock of pigeons is usually seen in the area, as residents have put up feeders in the lane. “However, the flock was much smaller in the evening,” Kishanlal said.

He added that many birds still might be suffering, but we are not able to report them without proof.

"Once the nose is infected and blocked, there is nothing much we can do to save the bird, as it is not possible to nebulise them like in humans," deputy director Dr Pramod Sharma said.

After the death of pigeons and owls in Prahlada Nagar, the panic of bird flu spread among residents.

Two pigeons sitting on electric wire suddenly fell on the ground in Prahlada Nagar behind Shivani Hotel in Chhatripura police station area, ​and even the dogs started bawling​ at that time. The residents chased the dogs and informed the municipal corporation.

After this​, ​the mu​​nicipal corporation reached the spot and took the ​dead pigeons. This morning, when the owl's body was found under the tree, the residents gathered again and informed the Municipal Corporation. Residents Suresh Jain, Nandu Jadam, Shankar Yadav said that they feel that birds in Prahlada Nagar are dying suddenly due to bird flu.

The administration is cautious about the bird flu spreading in birds. Samples are being taken from the bodies of dead birds, which are being sent to the lab.

Also, other measures are being taken to prevent the spread of bird flu, but everyday reports of bird deaths are being received from all over the city.