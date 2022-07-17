Indore: Office-bearers of Rotary Club of Indore Uptown take oath

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The office-bearers of the new session of Rotary Club of Indore Uptown took oath on Friday to serve the society in the presence of district governor 3040 Jinendra Jain and assistant governor Ghanshyam Singh.

The oath was administered by the installation officer DGE Ritu Grover. The club president Lalima Tiwari and honorary secretary Vineet Sahay presented the detailed information about the service projects to be done throughout the year. Under the basic education & literacy avenue - the Rotary Global Grant project of upgrading the government schools, last year Rotary Club of Indore Uptown has adopted 6 government schools.

In these schools 70 new computers, 6 latest technology interactive big screen computers, furniture for computer labs and steel wash basins were installed project led by PDG Sanjeev Gupta. This year teachers and students of these schools will be given free training enabling them to use the computers efficiently.

Scholarships have been provided to 10 meritorious students. 11 Anganwadis have been adopted by the club, led by Dr Aradhana Sahay, where teaching learning materials were presented. Tuition fee for 9 children was also provided by the club.

The club organises a unique project of providing artificial prosthetic hand & leg. Under the community service avenue, this project is led by Tarun Mishra. So far nearly 3500 artificial hands and 400 artificial legs have been provided to the physically challenged people by the club and this year also this project will be given even more prominence.