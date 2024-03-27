Indore: Oath Administered To Students To Vote

The students of Bherulal Patidar Government Post Graduate College, Mhow being administered the oath to vote in the forthcoming Lok-Sabha election on Tuesday | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Practices (SVEEP) the students of Bherulal Patidar Government Post Graduate College, Mhow were administered a pledge to vote in the forthcoming Lok-Sabha election on Tuesday. The District Election Office is planning to organise such programmes in more colleges.

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, SVEEP campaign is being run in the district to make voters aware about voting. Under the campaign, programmes are being organised continuously at various places from village to city. Participation of every section of society is being ensured in these programmes. Under this, the oath was administered to the students in the government college located in Dr Ambedkar Nagar of the district.

Read Also Indore: West Discom Prepares For Potential Peak Of 700 MW As Mercury Climbs

Many innovations are also being made under the awareness campaign in the district under the direction of collector and district election officer Asheesh Singh. As per the instructions given by Siddharth Jain, nodal officer of the SVEEP campaign and district panchayat CEO, a campaign is also being run in educational institutions to make young voters aware. In compliance with these instructions, the principal of Bherulal Patidar Government Post Graduate College, Mhow, Dr Praveen Ojha on Tuesday explained the importance of voting to the students in the college as part of a voter awareness campaign under the SVEEP plan, keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. An oath was taken to cast 100% vote.

Dr Ojha told students that voting is our right that is given in equal measure to everyone irrespective of the person’s economic standing so one must understand its dignity and exercise his or her franchise and empower the nation by using it.

Administrative officers of the college, Dr PK Sanse, Dr Archana Jain, Dr Snehlata Vyas, Dr Rekha Verma, Dr Manisha Dandwate, Captain D. Krishna Bhuria, Dr Shailendra Pipariya and head clerk Hemant Jadam were specially present in the programme.