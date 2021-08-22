Indore: NSG drill at IIT

Indore

Around 26 Special Composite Group of National Security Guard conducted an exercise at IIT Indore on Saturday. A total of 170 commandos participated in the exercise along with local administration, local police, Anti-Terrorist Squad, Intelligence Bureau, state emergency services, State Disaster Management Forces, Fire and Medical Services.

Apart from practising the drills and procedures of NSG, the exercise was conducted to fine-tune the coordination aspects with various agencies. The exercise aimed at honing and rehearsing counter terrorist drills so that optimum levels of operational preparedness should be maintained to enhance the capacity of first responders.

Various emergencies were triggered simulating actual scenarios including medical and hostage situations. The commandos performed various maneuvers which included rappelling, forced entry, use of detonators thus thwarting the attempt of any possible destruction or hostage situation. The exercise commenced in the morning and lasted for 5 hours.

The IIT had provided commandos with the logistical support including accommodation and food.

