Indore: Now, you can buy unreserved train ticket on app from radius of 20 km

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Considering the problems of passengers, the Railways has increased the distance of buying unreserved tickets through ‘UTS on Mobile’ app from 5 km to 20 km radius.

The Indian Railways started the ‘UTS on Mobile’ app facility for booking unreserved tickets for travelling in general coaches in MEMU, DEMU and passenger trains, as well as in Mail and Express trains a few years ago. This facility was shut down during the Covid-19 period. Now, the facility has been reintroduced after regular operation of trains started and passengers can book their unreserved tickets through mobile phones within a radius of 20 km from the railway station.

Khemraj Meena, PRO of Ratlam divison of the Western Railway, said here on Thursday that this facility was limited to a radius of 5 km from the railway station, but has now been increased to 20 km keeping in view the convenience of passengers. The facility has started working at all the railway stations of Ratlam division.