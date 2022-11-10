e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Now, you can buy unreserved train ticket on app from radius of 20 km

Indore: Now, you can buy unreserved train ticket on app from radius of 20 km

This facility was shut down during the Covid-19 period

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Considering the problems of passengers, the Railways has increased the distance of buying unreserved tickets through ‘UTS on Mobile’ app from 5 km to 20 km radius.

The Indian Railways started the ‘UTS on Mobile’ app facility for booking unreserved tickets for travelling in general coaches in MEMU, DEMU and passenger trains, as well as in Mail and Express trains a few years ago. This facility was shut down during the Covid-19 period. Now, the facility has been reintroduced after regular operation of trains started and passengers can book their unreserved tickets through mobile phones within a radius of 20 km from the railway station.

Khemraj Meena, PRO of Ratlam divison of the Western Railway, said here on Thursday that this facility was limited to a radius of 5 km from the railway station, but has now been increased to 20 km keeping in view the convenience of passengers. The facility has started working at all the railway stations of Ratlam division.

Read Also
Indore: ‘Publication in journals before final PhD thesis is not a must’
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Now, you can buy unreserved train ticket on app from radius of 20 km

Indore: Now, you can buy unreserved train ticket on app from radius of 20 km

Guna: Divyangjan Swabhiman Padyatra ends after minister’s assurance

Guna: Divyangjan Swabhiman Padyatra ends after minister’s assurance

Konyakala murder case: Police nab accused after 16 years

Konyakala murder case: Police nab accused after 16 years

Sendhwa: Third accused held for duping people

Sendhwa: Third accused held for duping people

Sendhwa: Teak wood, 5 cutter machines worth Rs 10 Lakh seized

Sendhwa: Teak wood, 5 cutter machines worth Rs 10 Lakh seized