Indore: ​Now, Oriental varsity students can do projects at RRCAT

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) and Oriental University on May 24 to facilitate students of the varsity at the former’s campus.

MoU was inked between RRCAT director Dr Shankar V Nakhe and Oriental University pro vice-chancellor Prof Dhruva Ghai on behalf of their respective institutions.

“This MoU will facilitate PhD students, post-doctoral fellows, MTech /MSc/MPharma students of the university to pursue research/projects at RRCAT in the advanced areas of Science, Pharma and Engineering,” a release issued by RRCAT said.

The MoU is expected to result in collaborative research activities in the areas of mutual interest of both the institutes. Furthermore, researchers from both institutes will be able to use the resources and expertise of both institutes, namely RRCAT and Oriental University, to conduct their research/project work.

Nakhe highlighted the importance of such pacts where students from universities will benefit from the exposure to the advanced research facilities of the centre through collaborative projects. Ghai stressed that this MoU will be a ‘win-win’ situation for both the institutes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 01:19 AM IST