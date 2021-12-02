Indore: Now, names can be added to voters' list till Dec 5



Indore



The last date for the addition of new names to the voters' list has been extended till Sunday; earlier it was to end on November 30. The same goes for deletion or correction in names. Voters can add their names to the list through Voter Help Line app.



The date has been extended till December 5 (Sunday) following instructions of the Election Commission of India. The booth level officers (BLOs) have also been asked to find out those who have completed 18 years on January 1, 2021.

