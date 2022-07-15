Indore: Now, DAVV to crack the whip and fix the fees of colleges charging a bomb

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has decided to crack the whip on colleges charging a bomb in the name of fees from students.

Moved by complaints from students, the university has constituted a fees regulatory committee which will decide the fee structures of nearly 150 colleges, barring government and teachers’ education colleges, under its wings. B.Ed colleges’ fees are fixed by the Admission and Fee Regulatory Commission (AFRC).

“Like professional colleges, private colleges affiliated to DAVV will also not be able to charge arbitrary fees,” said a senior officer of DAVV. He said that, from the 2023-’24 session, students would have to pay fees as decided by DAVV.

Confirming the information, vice-chancellor professor Renu Jain said a fee regulatory committee had been constituted following the stream of complaints coming in regarding exorbitant fees charged by colleges. This committee, spearheaded by the rector, professor Ashok Sharma, will call for details of income and expenditure from all the colleges. Keeping the facilities in mind, the DAVV will fix the fees of colleges on the lines of the AFRC.

There are about 150 private colleges in Indore, Barwani, Dhar, Jhabua, Khandwa, Khargone and Alirajpur under the jurisdiction of the university. The fee structures are different for the same course at different colleges. For instance, one college charges Rs 10,000 for its B.Com course, whereas another college charges Rs 40,000 for the same course. This glaring disparity continues despite the fact that students of both the colleges will get same degree from DAVV.

Fee info not on websites

§ It is mandatory for colleges to share information on affiliated courses and fees on their websites

§ However, many colleges do not even have a website, forget sharing information on fee structure