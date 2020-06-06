Indore: Not informed of patient's death for three days, family alleges negligence, MYH refutes

Indore: A case of alleged negligence came to light on Saturday when family members of a deceased accused the hospital of not informing them about the patient's death for three days.

They said that the hospital staff kept on informing them that the patient is recovering and confessed that he had died only when they insisted on talking to the patient.

“Pannalal Malviya, a resident of Sanvid Nagar, was admitted to Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital on June 6 after he had some breathing issues. Hospital staff kept him as the suspected COVID-19 patient and told us that they have started his treatment,” Manish Chouhan, a relative of the deceased said.

He added that hospital staff kept on saying that the patient is recovering and will be soon be shifted to the general ward. “They also informed us that patient’s sample was taken and the report is awaited. After not getting any proper response about his health, we forced them to share details on Saturday and were shocked to know that Malviya had died on June 3 and his body had been in the mortuary of MY Hospital,” he said.

Family members alleged that they were not even informed by the police station about the patient’s death and neither were his samples taken.

Meanwhile, in-charge superintendent of MTH Dr Sumit Shukla said that the contact number given by the attendants was switched off ever since the patient was admitted.

“Patient was admitted in critical condition and was referred from some other hospital. He stayed in the hospital for one-and-half days only. As phone number of the attendant was switched off, we shifted the body to MY Hospital mortuary after CMO’s notification and information was given to the police station,” Dr Shukla said.

He added that the family members never contacted us after admitting the patient.