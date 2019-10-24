Indore: Normal water supply from today

Indore: Drinking water supply through taps is going to be normal from Friday as Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has fixed a standby transformer and installed it for Narmada Phase-III.

“Supply of water from Narmada Phase-III resumed to its full capacity of 360 MLD after the standby transformer was used,” said Balram Verma, incharge of water works at IMC.

He stated Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company has also given a transformer to IMC for replacing the damaged one. “The installation of that transformer will also be done within a fortnight and then commissioned. We will distribute the load on both the transformers,” he added.

On October 13, a fire broke out in a 25 MV transformer at Bhakliya village in Maheshwar tehsil disturbing the supply from Narmada phase-III.

The supply of water to the city is 470 MLD, including all three phases of Narmada. But the supply had dropped significantly when transformer was damaged in fire.