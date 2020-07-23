Indore: No need for lockdown now, says ACS health Mohammad Suleman

Indore: Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Mohammad Suleman on Thursday said that there is no need for lockdown in Indore, for now. He chaired review meeting of administration and health officers at Divisional Commissioner’s office and expressed his satisfaction over steps taken by the administration and health department to control COVID-19 menace.

Suleman also said that sero survey will also be conducted in Indore district to know about the immunity power of people in city. Various teams will be constituted for the survey and blood (serum) samples will be taken for testing.

“We will also work on social participation by the people to break the COVID-19 chain and will spread awareness among people to come forward for testing and to get early treatment to contain the disease,” he said.

Suleman also appreciated the work done by the officials in Indore, including home isolation, paid quarantine centres, fever clinics and contact tracing.

He also directed the officials to complete the contact tracing work in 24-hours of any patient tested positive. Meanwhile, Collector Manish Singh informed him about the facilities of treatment, bed numbers, ICU beds and other preparedness of the administration to handle every situation.