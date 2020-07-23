Indore: No need for lockdown now, says ACS health Mohammad Suleman

Indore: Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Mohammad Suleman on Thursday said that there is no need for lockdown in Indore, for now. He chaired review meeting of administration and health officers at Divisional Commissioner’s office and expressed his satisfaction over steps taken by the administration and health department to control COVID-19 menace.
Suleman also said that sero survey will also be conducted in Indore district to know about the immunity power of people in city. Various teams will be constituted for the survey and blood (serum) samples will be taken for testing.
“We will also work on social participation by the people to break the COVID-19 chain and will spread awareness among people to come forward for testing and to get early treatment to contain the disease,” he said.
Suleman also appreciated the work done by the officials in Indore, including home isolation, paid quarantine centres, fever clinics and contact tracing.
He also directed the officials to complete the contact tracing work in 24-hours of any patient tested positive. Meanwhile, Collector Manish Singh informed him about the facilities of treatment, bed numbers, ICU beds and other preparedness of the administration to handle every situation.
Meanwhile, even as the MP government claims that the Capital (Bhopal) has all the facilities to deal with corona cases, on Ground Zero, the medical system is struggling for breath. As the number of patients in the state capital has shot up, there is barely any empty bed in the hospitals for corona treatment. Accordingly, the government was forced to place the state capital under lockdown for ten days. Sources close to Free Press informed that the reason for lockdown is not the ensuing festivals, but the failure of the system.
In Indore on July 11, when the Crisis Management Team met to discuss the corona situation, it was “almost” decided that another lockdown was on the cards. However, in Indian rajneeti… babus propose, netas dispose! By the same night, political intervention made it clear that Indore doesn’t need a fresh lockdown… and for now, the Sunday Standstill would do. It may be recalled that on Sunday, FP reported how per thousand cases rose from a 26-day gestation period to a 10-day affair…
Authorities in Indore must gauge the situation microscopically and take a call in the greater interest of the district keeping in mind the long-run situation.
What is sero survey?
· Sero-surveys help to understand the proportion of the population exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection including asymptomatic individuals.
· Depending upon the level of sero-prevalence of infection, appropriate public health interventions can be planned and implemented for prevention and control of the disease.
· The sero-survey is done by testing the blood sample of an individual to know the prevalence of antibodies against coronavirus.
