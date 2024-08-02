Indore: No MBA College Applies For Affiliation From DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MBA colleges, which were denied affiliation by Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), did not apply for affiliation from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) even as the deadline for the same passed on Wednesday. Besides, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, which is hearing a petition filed by aggrieved colleges, gave four weeks to the state government and RGPV to file their reply into the matter.

Around 15 MBA colleges, which are under the jurisdiction of DAVV at Indore, had been taken affiliation from RGPV at Bhopal for the last three years. The reason being that the affiliation fee of RGPV was lesser than that of DAVV. DAVV had raised the issue with University Coordination Committee stating that RGPV is violating jurisdiction norms. Resultantly, the committee reportedly had directed the RGPV to respect jurisdiction norms while granting affiliations to the institutes.

Owing to this, the RGPV on June 13 had issued a notification stating that it won’t affiliate MBA colleges located beyond its jurisdiction thereby rejecting applications of MBA colleges in Indore division. Aggrieved by this decision, colleges had moved the High Court stating that the notification dated June 13 had been issued without any opportunity of hearing.

Read Also Indore: Leaky Walls And Dripping Roof Plague Unfinished District Hospital

‘Hence, it is prayed that the impugned notification be stayed,’ the petition read. In an interim relief, the HC had permitted petitioner MBA colleges to participate in the ongoing MBA admission process but haven’t as yet decided on the affiliation matter.

Meanwhile, the DAVV had issued a public notice stating that MBA colleges, which were earlier affiliated to RGPV, can submit application for affiliation with it by paying fee for the same by July 31. ‘Not even a single MBA college from those previously affiliated to RGPV applied for affiliation at DAVV,’ DAVV registrar Ajay Verma said.

He stated that the university had fixed July 31 as the deadline for submission of affiliation fee but it passed off without any application being received. ‘The High Court on the other hand held hearing on petitions by the college and asked the state government and RGPV to file their replies within four weeks,’ advocate Vaibhav Jain, who appeared in the court from the colleges’ side said.