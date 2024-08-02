Indore: Leaky Walls And Dripping Roof Plague Unfinished District Hospital

Leaking walls and roof of District Hospital. | ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even after the ënever endingí construction, the District Hospital building is already showing signs of severe structural issues, with water leaking from walls and dripping from the roof. Despite the completion of the first floor and the initiation of a women's ward in the basement, recent rains have revealed poor quality of construction, causing water to seep through rooms, stairs and the newly-built roof. However, authorities have turned a blind eye over the patientsí trouble.

The Housing Board, overseeing the construction through a contractor, has not addressed the problem. Meanwhile, doctors, on condition of anonymity, stated, ëIf these issues persist

post-construction, the hospital could not be started and patients would not be shifted.

Notably, deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla instructed that the construction work be completed promptly and with quality, but these directives are being ignored. The five-story hospital project, budgeted at Rs 83 crore, has seen multiple contractor changes, but progress remains slow and quality unsatisfactory.

Plans for a 300-bed facility

The hospital, once completed, is intended to be a 300-bed facility offering modern amenities to patients. As of now, only the women's ward is operational. Officials claim that a 100-bed hospital will be functional within two months and the entire 300-bed facility will be ready in six to seven months.

Delayed construction irks people

The delayed construction of the district hospital is forcing residents of the western region of the city, including those from Noorani Nagar, Chandan Nagar, Sirpur Bank and Dwarkapuri to rely on private hospitals even for minor treatments. Additionally, people from over two dozen nearby villages are dependent on this hospital for their healthcare needs.