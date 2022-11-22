Indore: Night temperature drops to 11 degrees Celsius

Lowest minimum temperature in November in last 10 years |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cold winds continued to reel the city as the night temperature dropped by two degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, turning it the coldest night of the city so far.

Moreover, the night temperature on Monday too turned lowest in the month of November after two years. However, the regional meteorological department officials believe that the night temperature may increase by two-three degrees Celsius for two days and will drop again to a new record low in the year.

Minimum temperature on Monday was recorded 11.8 degrees Celsius, which was the lowest in two years, i.e. after 2020, in the month of November. The day temperature remained four degrees Celsius below normal on Monday and was recorded 26.3 degrees Celsius, for the fourth consecutive day.

Regional meteorological department officials said that the weather would remain the same for the next couple of days though the night temperature may increase slightly.

“The sky would remain clear and the temperature would remain the same. Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C likely over many parts of central India during next 3

Days, and no significant change thereafter,” a department official said.

Morning and evening humidity was 53 per cent and 42 per cent respectively.

