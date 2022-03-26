Indore: Night flight operations to be closed for the next two months

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Late-night operation of flights will be closed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport for two months starting on Sunday night. Between 11 pm and 6 am, the runway expansion work will be done to allow it to land bigger aircraft, like Boeing-777.

According to the previous schedule, the runway expansion work was to start on April 1, but, later, the date was advanced by four days. The work of the runway expansion at the airport will now start on Sunday night. It will be on from 11 pm to 6 am. During this time, no flights will be operated. Currently, between 11 pm and 6 am, two flights to Pune and Delhi are operated. On the instructions of the airport management, the airlines have changed the timings of these flights.

The only international Indore-Dubai-Indore flight arrives in the city from Dubai at 12.30 am, but its timing, too, has been changed to 8.30 pm.

Talking about the runway expansion, sources said it was being done to allow new aircraft of the President and the Prime Minister (Boeing-777) to land here easily. Ramesh Kumar, airport director, said, “Our target is to complete the expansion work in two months’ time. This work will be done from 11 pm to 6 am so that flights aren’t affected.”

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:53 PM IST