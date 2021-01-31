Indore: News ‘wise’ top cop a seasoned pro

Indore: IGP Harinarayanachari Mishra, who was the Guest Editor at Free Press on Sunday navigated through the challenges of news selection like an old pro, belying the fact that this was the first time that he was donning this hat. Interacting with the editorial team, IG Mishra shared that even in his super-busy daily schedule he finds time to devote at least 45 minutes to reading newspapers in the morning. "I, naturally, gravitate towards news related to crime and police - the good, the bad and the ugly. Often, I get a fresh perspective about a crime that my subordinates had not told me above, or some good work done by the police which had escaped my notice," he said.The IG said that he tries to maintain positivity and equanimity while dealing with situations and people. "I try not to lose my cool, whatever the circumstances," he said. Recalling an incident when he was Jabalpur SP, he said that an inspector called him up at 3.30 am to say that he was contemplating suicide. "I remained calm and went on talking and reasoning with him and he poured out his troubles, and in the end was able to prevent him from ending his life." This is one reason why I have opened the Sanjeevani Helpline in Indore and also elsewhere where I was SP. He said that among the crimes, those against women and children rankle him the most. Property offences are equally important. "Theft, dacoity, chain snatching have a great impact on society, so they must be tackled quickly and efficiently."

Whenever he gets time, he reads biographies of great men to get inspiration and of course crime thrillers. "I also love to write. Recently, I was approached by Netflix to pen a 10-part series on crime stories." So, very soon, we might see him as a new avatar. The IG also saw the way newspaper pages are made in the computer and they way the newspaper is printed in the press.