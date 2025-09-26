 Indore News: Rat Bite Incident; Outfit Seeks Criminal Cases Against MY Hospital Dean, Supdt And Other Officials
Indore News: Rat Bite Incident; Outfit Seeks Criminal Cases Against MY Hospital Dean, Supdt And Other Officials

Highways to be blocked if demands not met, says JAYS

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 12:14 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) has warned the state government of intensifying its protest (which entered its fifth day on Thursday) over the MY hospital rat bite incident.

The agitation began after two newborn girls (one of them a tribal) died in the hospital, their fingers gnawed by rats, sparking outrage across the state. JAYS national president Lokesh Mujalda said, “On September 28, the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, we will hold a mass protest in Indore with members from across the state. If our voices are ignored, we will take the agitation to a higher level. Our protestors will block the state and national highways.”

Mujalda said , “No pressure can weaken our resolve. The protest will grow stronger till justice is done. This fight for justice will continue with full force. The sacrifice of the innocent girls will not go in vain”. .

