Indore News: Rat Bite Incident; Outfit Seeks Criminal Cases Against MY Hospital Dean, Supdt And Other Officials |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) has warned the state government of intensifying its protest (which entered its fifth day on Thursday) over the MY hospital rat bite incident.

The agitation began after two newborn girls (one of them a tribal) died in the hospital, their fingers gnawed by rats, sparking outrage across the state. JAYS national president Lokesh Mujalda said, “On September 28, the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, we will hold a mass protest in Indore with members from across the state. If our voices are ignored, we will take the agitation to a higher level. Our protestors will block the state and national highways.”

On Wednesday, JAYS supporters staged a chakka jam on Neemuch highway as a warning of stronger action to come. Meanwhile, the organization along with the parents of one of the deceased girls submitted an application at Sanyogitaganj police station seeking criminal cases against the dean, superintendent and other officials under multiple IPC sections, including negligence, evidence tampering and criminal conspiracy.

They also handed over supporting evidence and asserted that stern action must be taken. Their key demands include suspension and criminal prosecution of the dean and superintendent, along with adequate compensation to the victims’ families.

Mujalda said , “No pressure can weaken our resolve. The protest will grow stronger till justice is done. This fight for justice will continue with full force. The sacrifice of the innocent girls will not go in vain”. .