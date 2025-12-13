 Indore News: Ralamandal Hill Run; Fitness, Forests Converge To Redefine Urban Conservation
Indore Forest Division, in association with Indore Superchargers Health & Welfare Society, is organising Ralamandal Hill Run at Ralamandal Sanctuary, Indore on Sunday, December 14, as an initiative that goes far beyond a routine fitness event.

Saturday, December 13, 2025
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Forest Division, in association with Indore Superchargers Health & Welfare Society, is organising Ralamandal Hill Run at Ralamandal Sanctuary, Indore on Sunday, December 14, as an initiative that goes far beyond a routine fitness event.

The programme is designed to create public awareness about the close relationship between human health and healthy forest ecosystems, while also demonstrating how communities and the Forest Department can jointly build a forward-looking conservation model for urban and peri-urban landscapes.

Pradeep Mishra, IFS, Divisional Forest Officer, Indore, highlighted that conservation in rapidly expanding cities cannot rely only on regulation and protection measures. It must actively involve citizens in meaningful ways. He noted that when people experience forests through responsible physical activity and learning, they begin to value these landscapes not merely as recreational spaces, but as essential life-support systems for the city.

Around 250 to 275 participants are expected to take part in the event on 14 December 2025. Reporting time is 6.45 am, the run will be flagged off at 7.15 am, and the cut-off time is 9.15 am.

Mishra also pointed out that such citizen-driven initiatives can serve as a roadmap for future conservation efforts. When communities become partners in conservation, long-term protection of forests, hills and wildlife becomes more sustainable. For citizens interested in experiencing nature responsibly, the Forest Department has also developed the Umarikheda Eco Park, envisioned as an ideal ecotourism destination that balances recreation, learning and ecological sensitivity.

