Indore News: Now, 18 LED TVs Will Enhance Experience Of Passengers At Airport

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping passenger convenience and satisfaction in mind, 18 state-of-the-art 65-inch LED screens are installed at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport of the city.

Through these screens, passengers will now be able to enjoy live sports events, news and other entertainment programs while waiting for their flights.

According to official information from the airport, the primary objective of the initiative is to ensure that passengers have access to interesting and useful information while waiting.

This feature will be a highlight, especially for cricket fans, as passengers will be able to comfortably watch live broadcasts of important matches like the India-Pakistan match, scheduled on the next Sunday.

The screens have been positioned to provide passengers with this service at every step. They have been installed at the check-in counters, security check area, departure lounge, food court, baggage belts and boarding gates.

‘Airports Authority of India) is constantly working towards improving the passenger experience. This facility will not only keep passengers informed but also make their time more enjoyable’, officials communication said. The facility will allow passengers to access entertainment and useful news while waiting for flights making their journey from the city airport more pleasant and convenient.