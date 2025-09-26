 Indore News: Now, 18 LED TVs Will Enhance Experience Of Passengers At Airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Now, 18 LED TVs Will Enhance Experience Of Passengers At Airport

Indore News: Now, 18 LED TVs Will Enhance Experience Of Passengers At Airport

New Facility for Passengers at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Now, 18 LED TVs Will Enhance Experience Of Passengers At Airport |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping passenger convenience and satisfaction in mind, 18 state-of-the-art 65-inch LED screens are installed at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport of the city.

Through these screens, passengers will now be able to enjoy live sports events, news and other entertainment programs while waiting for their flights.

According to official information from the airport, the primary objective of the initiative is to ensure that passengers have access to interesting and useful information while waiting.

Read Also
Indore News: Metro Ridership Crashes 97% Power Cost Outpace Earnings
article-image

This feature will be a highlight, especially for cricket fans, as passengers will be able to comfortably watch live broadcasts of important matches like the India-Pakistan match, scheduled on the next Sunday.

FPJ Shorts
World Tourism Day 2025: All You Need To Know Date, History, Significance & Theme
World Tourism Day 2025: All You Need To Know Date, History, Significance & Theme
'Puchna Toh Padega Na': Rinku Singh Recreates Viral Reel After Arshdeep Singh's Super Over Heroics In IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video
'Puchna Toh Padega Na': Rinku Singh Recreates Viral Reel After Arshdeep Singh's Super Over Heroics In IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video
Gorakhpur NEET Aspirant Murder Case: Prime Accused Killed In Encounter By UP Special Task Force
Gorakhpur NEET Aspirant Murder Case: Prime Accused Killed In Encounter By UP Special Task Force
Mumbai: Court Rejects Bail For Builder Arrested In ₹55 Crore Building Redevelopment Fraud Case
Mumbai: Court Rejects Bail For Builder Arrested In ₹55 Crore Building Redevelopment Fraud Case

The screens have been positioned to provide passengers with this service at every step. They have been installed at the check-in counters, security check area, departure lounge, food court, baggage belts and boarding gates.

‘Airports Authority of India) is constantly working towards improving the passenger experience. This facility will not only keep passengers informed but also make their time more enjoyable’, officials communication said.  The facility will allow passengers to access entertainment and useful news while waiting for flights making their journey from the city airport more pleasant and convenient.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: State Wildlife Board Meeting Need To Brand, Publicise MP’s Flora & Fauna, Says CM Mohan...

MP News: State Wildlife Board Meeting Need To Brand, Publicise MP’s Flora & Fauna, Says CM Mohan...

‘Act Of Vengeance’: Why Supreme Court Quashed Rape FIR Against Govt Employee

‘Act Of Vengeance’: Why Supreme Court Quashed Rape FIR Against Govt Employee

Indore News: Now, 18 LED TVs Will Enhance Experience Of Passengers At Airport

Indore News: Now, 18 LED TVs Will Enhance Experience Of Passengers At Airport

Indore News: Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav Orders For Planning 24x7 Water Supply For A...

Indore News: Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav Orders For Planning 24x7 Water Supply For A...

Indore News: National Lata Mangeshkar Award Event Begins Today

Indore News: National Lata Mangeshkar Award Event Begins Today