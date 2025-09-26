Indore News: MGM Super Speciality Hospital Doctors Remove Air Gun Pellets From Man’s Heart

Indore News: MGM Super Speciality Hospital Docs Remove Air Gun Pellets From Man’s Heart | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable medical achievement, the Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) team at MGM Super Speciality Hospital, has successfully operated on a highly complex and rare case of penetrating cardiac trauma on Thursday.

The patient, a 29-year-old man, had been suffering from unusual chest pain for nearly a year following an air-gun attack. Initial investigations revealed a foreign object lodged in his left ventricle.

Further CT scans confirmed the presence of additional objects in the mediastinum and pleura of the left lung. Despite seeking consultations at several hospitals in Indore earlier, the patient was denied surgery due to the high risk involved.

The expert team at MGM, led by Dr Sumit Pratap Singh (Professor & Head, CTVS), along with Dr Ankur Goel, Dr Pramesh Jain, anaesthetists, Dr Nimish Jain and Dr Usha, perfusionist Krishnakant, and OT staff, undertook the challenging procedure after thorough evaluation and patient consent.

During surgery, three metallic needles measuring 2.5 inches, 1.5 inches, and 1 inch were successfully removed from the left ventricle and thoracic wall.

Post-surgery, the patient is reported to be stable and fully ambulatory. Hospital authorities emphasised that the case was not only technically demanding but also carried extremely high risks, handled skilfully by the surgical team.