 Indore News: Masked Men Open Fire At Trader; Mobile Phone, Debit Card Bear The Brunt
Two masked men on a black scooter allegedly opened fire at a youth in Rau police station area in Indore on Saturday afternoon. The bullet pierced through the youth’s mobile phone and the debit card kept in his pocket before hitting his leg. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore said that the incident occurred around 1.30pm in Umiya Palace Colony near Bhootnath Temple. 

Two men with their faces covered and riding a two-wheeler shot at Vinay Patidar, a resident of Rangwasa, and fled. Police said Patidar is a milk trader.

Patidar told the police that the bullet directly struck the pocket of his trousers. The impact damaged his mobile phone and cover and even pierced the debit card kept behind it. The bullet then hit his leg, causing a minor injury.

After being alerted about the incident, police reached the spot and started investigating. CCTV cameras in the area captured the attackers fleeing on a scooter shortly after the firing.

Dispute over parking a day before the attack

Patidar alleged that just a day before the incident, he had had an argument with an individual over a parking issue. During the argument, the person took his photograph, Patidar alleged.

He claimed that he had no other disputes with anyone and had never received any threats before.

Rau police said they are identifying suspects using CCTV footage and expect to make arrests soon.

