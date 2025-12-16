Indore News: Food Department Raids Two Places, Seize Nearly 80 Gas Cylinders Stored Illegally

Indore News: Food Dept Raids Two Places, Seize Nearly 80 Gas Cylinders Stored Illegally |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Department carried out a crackdown against illegal gas refilling and unauthorised storage of commercial gas cylinders and seized the gas cylinders from two different locations in the district on Tuesday.

According to district supply controller ML Maru, in Manpur, action was taken against Gaurav Verma at the Juna School Ground. During the raid, officials seized three empty 19 kg capacity commercial cylinders, two empty domestic cylinders and seven filled domestic gas cylinders of 14.2 kg from there.

Along with this, a gas refilling machine and a weighing scale were also seized. All the seized cylinders belong to Indian Oil Corporation. Investigation revealed that the accused was illegally purchasing, selling and storing gas cylinders and refilling gas into vehicles without any authorisation.

In another action, the team of the Food Department raided a godown of Neha Caterers in Hinkargiri area on Dhar Road. The officials seized 11 partially filled commercial cylinders of 19 kilograms capacity, 46 empty cylinders of 5 kg capacity and 12 partially filled cylinders of 5 kg capacity from the godown. The man, who allegedly stored the cylinders in the godown, was identified as Kishanlal Kumawat was booked under Essential Commodities Act.

Collector Shivam Verma directed officials to continue strict action against unauthorised use and storage of gas cylinders. He appealed to hotels, restaurants, marriage halls and catering units to use gas cylinders only through authorised gas agencies and to avoid illegal storage, especially in residential areas, in the interest of public safety.