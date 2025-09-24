Indore News: Fine For Littering Is Second Option, Says Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav here on Wednesday said that the penalisation over littering is not the primary but second option.

“Penal action is never our first choice. We want to create awareness about cleanliness, but if there’s no improvement even after reminders, fines become necessary,” he said while addressing a special interaction session between Swachhta Didis (female sanitation workers) and civic officials held at Ravindra Natyagrah.

The event was attended by additional commissioner Rohit Sisonia, health officers and a large number of Swachhta Didis. A presentation on cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat Mission was also shared during the session.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav praised the pivotal role of sanitation workers in Indore’s success as India’s cleanest city. “Indore is famous because of our Safai Mitras. Each of you holds a special identity and an important place in the city. You are members of the municipal family, and I will always stand by you,” he said.

Drawing a powerful comparison, the commissioner said: “Just as a parent teaches good values to their children, you all instill the culture of cleanliness in the citizens of Indore. Without you, Indore could not have earned its reputation in cleanliness.”

He encouraged Swachhta Didis to actively engage with citizens in their assigned areas (beats), raising awareness about hygiene and reporting sanitation issues in nearby parks and public spaces. “Your work areas are like your own homes — keep them neat, clean, and attractive,” he said, urging them to continue improving their zones.