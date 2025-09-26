Indore News: Finally, Nod For BRTS Corridor Dismantling On Offered Rate |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor-in-Council on Friday gave its approval to the offer rate for dismantling the RCC beams, MS railings, and bus shelters along the BRTS corridor, nearly seven months after the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered the removal of the dedicated facility for I-bus service in Indore.

“Along with removal, new construction work will begin as per tender conditions,” Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav told reporters after chairing MiC meeting held on Friday.

The meeting was attended by municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav, council members Rajendra Rathore, Ashwini Shukla, Niranjan Singh Chauhan, Nandkishore Pahadia, Abhishek Sharma Bablu, Rajesh Udawat, Manish Sharma Mama, along with additional commissioners, department heads, and other officials.

The MiC also approved a proposal for mentoring Depalpur on raising its cleanliness standards.

Mayor Bhargav said, “Indore is not just a city but a model for sanitation across India. With the government’s guidance, Indore will serve as a Swachhata Guru for nearby towns like Depalpur.”

Proposals Approved

-Smart fuel management for municipal vehicles: To prevent losses due to leakage in petrol and diesel, the purchase of a 2,000-litre capacity smart fuel dispenser tank was approved. The digital system will record fuel consumption of each vehicle, allowing real-time monitoring. Besides, approval was granted for setting up a 30,000-litre portable service station and a 6,000-litre automobile dispenser system through tendering.

-Support to Depalpur for cleanliness drive: Bhargav announced that Indore, recognised nationwide as a model of cleanliness, will extend its expertise to nearby Depalpur Municipality. A MoU will soon be signed between Indore Municipal Corporation and Depalpur Council to collaborate on sanitation initiatives, aiming to make Depalpur clean and beautiful.

-Strengthening fire safety: With a focus on future urban safety, the council approved procurement of a 70-metre hydraulic platform fire tender. The specialised equipment, to be assembled in Finland, will enhance the city’s firefighting capacity for high-rise buildings.

-Auction of obsolete assets: The council sanctioned the appointment of a surveyor to identify and auction unused materials and old vehicles owned by the corporation.

-Lake development projects: Under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, major restoration and development works were approved – Rs 10.78 crore for Bilawali Lake and Rs 3.24 crore for Chhota Sirpur Lake.