 Indore News: Finally, Nod For BRTS Corridor Dismantling On Offered Rate
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Finally, Nod For BRTS Corridor Dismantling On Offered Rate

Indore News: Finally, Nod For BRTS Corridor Dismantling On Offered Rate

Mayor-in-Council meeting: Nod to several key proposals

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 10:11 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Finally, Nod For BRTS Corridor Dismantling On Offered Rate |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor-in-Council on Friday gave its approval to the offer rate for dismantling the RCC beams, MS railings, and bus shelters along the BRTS corridor, nearly seven months after the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered the removal of the dedicated facility for I-bus service in Indore.

“Along with removal, new construction work will begin as per tender conditions,” Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav told reporters after chairing MiC meeting held on Friday.

The meeting was attended by municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav, council members Rajendra Rathore, Ashwini Shukla, Niranjan Singh Chauhan, Nandkishore Pahadia, Abhishek Sharma Bablu, Rajesh Udawat, Manish Sharma Mama, along with additional commissioners, department heads, and other officials.

The MiC also approved a proposal for mentoring Depalpur on raising its cleanliness standards.

FPJ Shorts
Unbelievable! Pathum Nissanka's Six Off Harshit Rana's Delivery Dents Car During IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video
Unbelievable! Pathum Nissanka's Six Off Harshit Rana's Delivery Dents Car During IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video
IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Match: Team India Seals A Thrilling Victory In Super Over Against Sri Lanka, Will Next Face Pakistan For The Championship
IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Match: Team India Seals A Thrilling Victory In Super Over Against Sri Lanka, Will Next Face Pakistan For The Championship
Mumbai News: ₹30 Crore Investment Fraud Case Registered At MRA Marg Police Station, Case Transferred To EOW
Mumbai News: ₹30 Crore Investment Fraud Case Registered At MRA Marg Police Station, Case Transferred To EOW
Nothing’s CMF To Become Indian Brand; Will Likely Create 1,800 Jobs
Nothing’s CMF To Become Indian Brand; Will Likely Create 1,800 Jobs

Mayor Bhargav said, “Indore is not just a city but a model for sanitation across India. With the government’s guidance, Indore will serve as a Swachhata Guru for nearby towns like Depalpur.”

Read Also
Indore News: Metro Ridership Crashes 97% Power Cost Outpace Earnings
article-image

Proposals Approved

-Smart fuel management for municipal vehicles: To prevent losses due to leakage in petrol and diesel, the purchase of a 2,000-litre capacity smart fuel dispenser tank was approved. The digital system will record fuel consumption of each vehicle, allowing real-time monitoring. Besides, approval was granted for setting up a 30,000-litre portable service station and a 6,000-litre automobile dispenser system through tendering.

-Support to Depalpur for cleanliness drive: Bhargav announced that Indore, recognised nationwide as a model of cleanliness, will extend its expertise to nearby Depalpur Municipality. A MoU will soon be signed between Indore Municipal Corporation and Depalpur Council to collaborate on sanitation initiatives, aiming to make Depalpur clean and beautiful.

-Strengthening fire safety: With a focus on future urban safety, the council approved procurement of a 70-metre hydraulic platform fire tender. The specialised equipment, to be assembled in Finland, will enhance the city’s firefighting capacity for high-rise buildings.

-Auction of obsolete assets: The council sanctioned the appointment of a surveyor to identify and auction unused materials and old vehicles owned by the corporation.

-Lake development projects: Under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, major restoration and development works were approved – Rs 10.78 crore for Bilawali Lake and Rs 3.24 crore for Chhota Sirpur Lake.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Finally, Nod For BRTS Corridor Dismantling On Offered Rate

Indore News: Finally, Nod For BRTS Corridor Dismantling On Offered Rate

MP Govt To Act Strictly Against Those Who File Fake Plaints And Blackmail Officers On CM Helpline

MP Govt To Act Strictly Against Those Who File Fake Plaints And Blackmail Officers On CM Helpline

MP News: 'Never Questioned Sacredness Of Relations, But Spoke About Culture,' Says Urban Development...

MP News: 'Never Questioned Sacredness Of Relations, But Spoke About Culture,' Says Urban Development...

Indore News: 60 MW Solar Power Plant At Jalud To Begin Operating By November

Indore News: 60 MW Solar Power Plant At Jalud To Begin Operating By November

MP News: Heard Of Badshah Halwai Ka Mandir & Chandan River? Try It Among Other Offbeat Destinations

MP News: Heard Of Badshah Halwai Ka Mandir & Chandan River? Try It Among Other Offbeat Destinations